Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges

San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges

The longtime director of Public Works in San Francisco has been charged in an FBI probe on public corruption charges, including allegations of bribery and kickbacks.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(1-28-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Details emerge on FBI arrest of San Francisco Public Works director

San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and local restaurateur Nick Bovis...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SFGate


San Francisco official in charge of cleaning up city's filthy streets arrested

San Francisco’s head of Public Works, in charge of cleaning up the city’s feces-filled streets,...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges… https://t.co/sbggv0MJ5c 19 minutes ago

DHCalifornicus

DHCooper RT @MattHaneySF: This is a sad day for San Francisco. These charges against Director Nuru demonstrate the need for much broader reforms.… 1 hour ago

granny_belle

Granny Belle RT @KPIXtv: Amid allegations of bribery against San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, the department announced A… 3 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Amid allegations of bribery against San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, the department… https://t.co/Ji4YlHsmWQ 3 hours ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges… https://t.co/IT1W3bVJjg 3 hours ago

MarkMatthewsNBC

Mark Matthews https://t.co/XZPkWVmygk His Dept budget was $500 MIllion a year. He was one of the highest paid city employees. He… https://t.co/pMf1zBrcnr 5 hours ago

_Inaki_

Iñaki Fdz. de Retana RT @laura_waxee: Lavish vacations, kickbacks, and side-deals - details and charges emerge in connection with arrest of SF Dept. of Public W… 7 hours ago

laura_waxee

Laura Waxmann Lavish vacations, kickbacks, and side-deals - details and charges emerge in connection with arrest of SF Dept. of P… https://t.co/5GewpLR2zg 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel [Video]Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published

49ers' Garoppolo 'I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here' [Video]49ers' Garoppolo "I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here"

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell reports from Miami as the 49ers continue to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan recall the first time they met when Garoppolo was a..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.