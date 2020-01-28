San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:33s - Published San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges The longtime director of Public Works in San Francisco has been charged in an FBI probe on public corruption charges, including allegations of bribery and kickbacks. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-28-2020)

