'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan

'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan

'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan

Palestinian politicians and activists slammed the proposal, with many promising to 'fight against the plan'.
Trump Middle East plan: Palestinians reject 'conspiracy'

The plan offers a Palestinian state but also recognises West Bank settlements occupied by Israel.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependentAl JazeeraDaily RecordReuters


Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in East Jerusalem

By Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creation of a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



haque_shahidul

Shahidul Haque RT @AJEnglish: "Palestine is not for sale. The #DealOfTheCentury belongs to the dustbin of history." 'A new Balfour': Palestinians slam Tr… 21 seconds ago

LoudL

Louise de Lannoy φ #JLM2022 🔻 'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan @AJENews https://t.co/XZby0ZArBB 28 seconds ago

gibsondacosta

Gibson da Costa 'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan @AJENews https://t.co/g7K598zRik 2 minutes ago

hausofrushdi

Eileen Rushdi RT @jncatron: 'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan https://t.co/mF6f6MoKvg 3 minutes ago


Trump praises outburst from Pompeo against reporter [Video]Trump praises outburst from Pompeo against reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan [Video]Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians took to the streets of Ramallah to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan which recognises Isreali sovereignty over the West Bank. Several protesters are seen burning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

