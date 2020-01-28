Earthquake creates waves in swimming pool in the Cayman Islands 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:29s - Published Earthquake creates waves in swimming pool in the Cayman Islands Footage shows water sway out of a pool in the Cayman Islands after a 7.7 earthquake. The quake hit between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday (January 28). 0

