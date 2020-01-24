Global  

Trump, Netanyahu unveil peace plan; Palestinians balk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace solution, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and for agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.

Zachary Goelman reports.
