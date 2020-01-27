Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible' 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible' As President Trump's lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president's attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser John Bolton's explosive allegations about Trump's conduct with Ukraine as "inadmissible" in the proceedings.

