Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible'

As President Trump&apos;s lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president&apos;s attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser John Bolton&apos;s explosive allegations about Trump&apos;s conduct with Ukraine as &quot;inadmissible&quot; in the proceedings.
President Donald Trump's lawyers launched their final day of arguments seeking acquittal in his U.S....
President Donald Trump's lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday with...
Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

President Donald Trump responded to allegations made in a new book by his former national security advisor, John Bolton. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

