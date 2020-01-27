Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations

GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations

The Senate’s top Democrat rejected a Republican proposal to make former national security adviser John Bolton’s explosive unpublished book manuscript available to senators on a classified basis.

Jonah Green reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP senators under pressure for witness testimony at Trump trial after Bolton revelations

GOP senators under pressure for witness testimony at Trump trial after Bolton revelations
euronews - Published

2 GOP Senators Say John Bolton Revelations Strengthen Case For Impeachment Witnesses

'The reports about John Bolton's book strengthen the case for witnesses'
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bergermiste

Douglas Jacobberger GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations https://t.co/hhURCCWEex 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations [Video]GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.