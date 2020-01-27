GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations The Senate’s top Democrat rejected a Republican proposal to make former national security adviser John Bolton’s explosive unpublished book manuscript available to senators on a classified basis. Jonah Green reports.

