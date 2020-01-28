Trump's motive is 'difficult to prove' - Philbin 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Trump's motive is 'difficult to prove' - Philbin U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Patrick Philbin on Tuesday argued that the House managers failed to prove motive in their abuse of power claim. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump's motive is 'difficult to prove' - Philbin U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Patrick Philbin on Tuesday argued that the House managers failed to prove motive in their abuse of power claim. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published 13 hours ago