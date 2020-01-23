Global  

46 million people are on lockdown. But will it actually help stop the spread of the coronavirus?

China has issued the largest quarantine in human history, putting 16 cities on lockdown.

Can putting a city under lockdown stop the spread of a coronavirus?

Can keeping millions of people inside their own city actually contain the coronavirus? Canadian...
CTV News - Published

Nearly 600 Now Infected as China Locks Down Viral Epicenter

China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of the new...
Newsmax - Published


