46 million people are on lockdown. But will it actually help stop the spread of the coronavirus? 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published 46 million people are on lockdown. But will it actually help stop the spread of the coronavirus? China has issued the largest quarantine in human history, putting 16 cities on lockdown.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Can putting a city under lockdown stop the spread of a coronavirus? Can keeping millions of people inside their own city actually contain the coronavirus? Canadian...

CTV News - Published 6 days ago



Nearly 600 Now Infected as China Locks Down Viral Epicenter China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of the new...

Newsmax - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Larry J Bledsoe lll RT @LarryJBledsoel2: China on lockdown: Nearly 60 million people are under partial or full lockdowns in Chinese cities. How is you like to… 5 minutes ago jonathan schultz RT @JonahofNinevah: Anybody notice that the world has accepted with enthusiasm the lockdown of 60 million people? Anybody doubt that we w… 13 minutes ago Larry J Bledsoe lll China on lockdown: Nearly 60 million people are under partial or full lockdowns in Chinese cities. How is you like… https://t.co/ClYR4LYtev 44 minutes ago Dr. Uttara desai RT @howroute: #BreakingNews UPDATE: The Chinese government has quarantined Wuhan, the city of 11 million people is on complete lockdown due… 4 hours ago Cam RT @chiefpolice2: China expanded its lockdown against the deadly new virus to an unprecedented 36 million people. New followers protect you… 5 hours ago kk RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Shantou, a city in Guangdong province with nearly 5.5 million people, will be put on total lockdown from midnight 7 hours ago Michael H Anybody notice that the world has accepted with enthusiasm the lockdown of 60 million people? Anybody doubt that… https://t.co/IWFGBGcFDg 7 hours ago 𝖖𝖔𝖎 RT @KingYusufYusuff: As a result of coronavirus up to 36 million people in China are now under lockdown Uyghur Muslims in China in a conc… 7 hours ago