Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Palestinians took to the streets of Ramallah to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan which recognises Isreali sovereignty over the West Bank.
Palestinians took to the streets of Ramallah to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan which recognises Isreali sovereignty over the West Bank.

Several protesters are seen burning tyres as they gather in response to the proposed peace plans.

President Trump announced his peace plan alongside Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (January 28).

The proposal would also recognise Palestine as an independent state.



