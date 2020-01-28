Boris Johnson Gives Huawei Limited Access To 5G Mobile Network

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G mobile network.

The U.S. was trying to exclude the Chinese telecoms company from the West’s next-generation communications.

According to Reuters, Johnson will exclude Huawei from the sensitive core, where data is processed.

They will also be banned from all critical networks and locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases.