Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday.

McConnell lacking votes to halt witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he doesn’t yet have the votes to...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comChicago S-TNewsyIndependentReuters


McConnell says GOP lacks votes to block impeachment witnesses, as Bolton book throws trial script into doubt

The White House's plans for a speedy trial were thrown into doubt with Senate Republicans on Tuesday...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentMediaite



raphaelha67

blunt67 RT @katalva3: WE AREN'T CRAZY, THEY'RE F*CKING WITH US!! Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t yet have the votes to block impeachment witnesses… 2 seconds ago

NLTCNY

Daisy's can opener RT @beth2_k3a: Ok folks, it's time to vote out @SenatorCollins @MittRomney @LisaMurkowski. They've turned on us for the last time. RT Brea… 10 seconds ago

DianaFry18

Diana RT @BlueKomand: Mitch McConnell doesn't have the votes to block witnesses. 🤔 Well I guess we know which political party wears the pants i… 2 hours ago

HecdoMondo

' M ' 👹 RT @theblaze: Breaking: Mitch McConnell tells Republicans he doesn't have enough votes to prevent new impeachment witnesses https://t.co/ks… 2 hours ago

newsnet___

Newsnet McConnell Says He Doesn’t Have the Votes to Stop Impeachment Witnesses WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch M… https://t.co/CSwZJY4CmL 2 hours ago


WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m. [Video]WCCO 4 News at 10:00 p.m.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans he doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, reports Skyler Henry (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:54Published

Mitch McConnell Admits He May Not Have Enough Votes To Keep Witnesses From Testifying [Video]Mitch McConnell Admits He May Not Have Enough Votes To Keep Witnesses From Testifying

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published

