Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

7.7 magnitude quake hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
7.7 magnitude quake hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

7.7 magnitude quake hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

Reuters reports a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Caribbean earthquake of 7.7 triggers tsunami warnings

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, prompting tsunami alerts.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Major quake shakes Miami and the Caribbean, tsunami threat passes

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday, triggering evacuations...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

V00010001

V RT @GoodShepherd316: 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits off the coasts of Jamaica and Cuba with new tsunami warnings. Quake was felt all the wa… 4 minutes ago

marshymelooows

💙Mershy💙 RT @TheManilaTimes: HAVANA: A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday, sh… 2 hours ago

TheManilaTimes

The Manila Times HAVANA: A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday… https://t.co/fM0iYyXPYR 2 hours ago

thehimalayan

The Himalayan Times A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba, shaking a vast ar… https://t.co/3uaCKbTJLu 4 hours ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday, shakin… https://t.co/AoNTUe7UYz 4 hours ago

428109

たけのこ RT @wsvn: A 6.1 magnitude quake was reported southeast of the Cayman Islands, just hours after a 7.7 quake hit between Cuba and Jamaica. ht… 5 hours ago

PCInewsofficial

Philippine Canadian Inquirer A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the #CaribbeanSea between #Jamaica and eastern #Cuba on Tuesday, shak… https://t.co/o11kkdqt6y 6 hours ago

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday, shakin… https://t.co/Xr9Iexavc1 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean [Video]Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands [Video]7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

Reuters reports a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The quake triggered evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and in downtown..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.