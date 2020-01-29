Global  

'Committed to MEA's role in nation-building': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

'Committed to MEA's role in nation-building': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

'Committed to MEA's role in nation-building': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla took charge as the new Foreign Secretary.

Shringla was appointed for the post last month.

Shringla last served as India's envoy to the United States.

He replaced Vijay Gokhale who completed two years in office.
