'Committed to MEA's role in nation-building': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:46s - Published 'Committed to MEA's role in nation-building': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla took charge as the new Foreign Secretary. Shringla was appointed for the post last month. Shringla last served as India's envoy to the United States. He replaced Vijay Gokhale who completed two years in office. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tyagi Sonal RT @MEAIndia: "I am as committed to @MEAIndia’s role in nation building as I was almost 36 years ago when I first entered these very portal… 5 minutes ago Epilogue News Network Committed to ministry’s role in nation-building, says new Foreign Secretary Shringla https://t.co/GLTVlalNRB https://t.co/qaJOwN5lnM 55 minutes ago