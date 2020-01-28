Global  

'Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult videos’: Woman files complaint

'Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult videos’: Woman files complaint

A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly depriving her of work and forcing her to watch ‘adult videos’.
Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch adult movies at his office

A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood...
Ganesh reacts to harassment allegations

Ganesh Acharya hit headlines yesterday when a 33 year old female choreographer filed a complaint with...
FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya [Video]FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya

An FIR has been filed against celebrity choreographer Ganesh Acharya by a woman assistant choreographer Divya Kotian for "forcing" her to "watch porn videos". #GaneshAcharya #TanushreeDutta #MeToo

