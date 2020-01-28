'Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult videos’: Woman files complaint 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published 'Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult videos’: Woman files complaint A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly depriving her of work and forcing her to watch ‘adult videos’.

Recent related news from verified sources Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch adult movies at his office A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood...

Mid-Day - Published 1 day ago



Ganesh reacts to harassment allegations Ganesh Acharya hit headlines yesterday when a 33 year old female choreographer filed a complaint with...

IndiaTimes - Published 4 hours ago







