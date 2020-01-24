Palestinians in Gaza demonstrate against Trump's Middle-East peace plan

Global  

Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza City on Tuesday night to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which recognises Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank settlements.
Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza City on Tuesday night to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which recognises Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank settlements.

Several protesters were seen stepping on the Israeli flag and images of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Trump announced his peace plan alongside Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (January 28).

The proposal would also recognise Palestine as an independent state.



