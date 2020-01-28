Global  

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest presence of Chinese tourists at local hotel

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest presence of Chinese tourists at local hotel

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest presence of Chinese tourists at local hotel

Locals gathered outside the Mercure hotel in Padang, Indonesia on Wednesday (January 29) to protest against the presence of Chinese tourists, as fears surrounding the coronavirus grow.

The protesters held banners reading: "Us residents of Padang reject the arrival of Chinese citizens."
