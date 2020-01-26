Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' can now be viewed free online

Following news of his tragic death on Sunday, Bryant's studio (Granity Studio) made the film free to view online.



Recent related videos from verified sources Huge mural in Manila honours Kobe Bryant and daughter Kobe Bryant was beloved by many Filipino fans as one of the greatest to have ever played basketball.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20Published 2 hours ago Online Petition For Kobe To Become New Logo Of NBA Reaches 2 Million Signatures An online petition is going around to use Kobe Bryant’s image as the new logo for the NBA. According to Reuters, nearly 2 million people signed, following the death of the basketball icon. Bryant and.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 hours ago