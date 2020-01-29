Global  

'Piatek over Giroud for Spurs'

Speaking on Good Morning Transfers, Michael Bridge explained why he thinks a move by Tottenham for AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek is more likely than any switch by Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.
