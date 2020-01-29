'Piatek over Giroud for Spurs' 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:05s - Published 'Piatek over Giroud for Spurs' Speaking on Good Morning Transfers, Michael Bridge explained why he thinks a move by Tottenham for AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek is more likely than any switch by Olivier Giroud from Chelsea. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jase Video: 'Piatek over Giroud for Spurs' https://t.co/7Nub3ptudk via @NewsNowUK 36 minutes ago Lynn Hamer Video: 'Piatek over Giroud for Spurs' https://t.co/52H8akExd7 via @NewsNowUK 41 minutes ago Ben Lodge @SkySportsNews Really hope spurs get Piatek over the line. Giroud wouldn't be a bad short term option but would go… https://t.co/NYgkWAo2nK 53 minutes ago Sam Spurs also reported to be in the hunt for Olivier #Giroud as negotiations with Milan over #Piatek stall, and no mov… https://t.co/vXegbcIUYV 3 hours ago Rolando The Olivier Giroud rumours are defo a smoke screen to get Piatek over the line for spurs! #COYS 4 hours ago 🇮🇱 @Daily_Hotspur @FabrizioRomano Any spurs fan that wants giroud over piatek are embarrassing. We don’t deal with tho… https://t.co/z51CUw1GKG 11 hours ago