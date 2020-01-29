Global  

Tyra Banks praises Gabrielle Union after America's Got Talent exit

Tyra Banks praises Gabrielle Union after America's Got Talent exit

Tyra Banks praises Gabrielle Union after America's Got Talent exit

Former 'America's Got Talent' host Tyra Banks has praised Gabrielle Union for her comments after leaving her role as a judge on the reality show.
