Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday

Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday

Two satellites are on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh, and we have a front row seat, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh [Video]2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites directly above our heads in Pittsburgh might collide tomorrow; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:13Published

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday [Video]Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two decommissioned satellites are headed for a close encounter on January 29th over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While not a threat to us on Earth, it increases the risk of debris hitting important..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.