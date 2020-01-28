Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rajinikanth not injured during 'Man vs Wild' shooting

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Rajinikanth not injured during 'Man vs Wild' shooting

Rajinikanth not injured during 'Man vs Wild' shooting

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth suffered no injuries during the shoot of Discovery Channel's popular programme 'Man vs Wild' in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an official said on Tuesday.

#BearGrylls #Rajinikanth #PMModi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: Rajinikanth after Man vs Wild shoot

Rajinikanth was in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka when reports of him being...
Zee News - Published

Rajinikanth was not injured during Man vs Wild shoot: Bear Grylls

"Rajinikanth wasn't injured. He was brave, determined and never gave up," said Bear Grylls putting...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeHinduDNA



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shubham19011997

Shubham Sharma RT @TheDailyPioneer: #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls : Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth was not injured during the shooting of Discovery channel's ne… 1 hour ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls : Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth was not injured during the shooting of Discovery channel's… https://t.co/VTH57j0NNN 1 hour ago

MahiPEN_TNIE

Mahesh M Goudar RT @BoskyKhanna: Popular actor @rajinikanth bruised while shooting with @BearGrylls for @Manvswild_ in #BandipurTigerReserve on Tuesday. @a… 2 hours ago

J__Sukumar

Sukumar RT @News18Movies: #BearGrylls and #Rajinikanth are all praise for each other as they complete shooting for #DiscoveryChannel's new show #In… 2 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies #BearGrylls and #Rajinikanth are all praise for each other as they complete shooting for #DiscoveryChannel's new sh… https://t.co/6HjHsmHYYA 2 hours ago

News18Lifestyle

News18 Lifestyle Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth are all praise for each other as they complete shooting for Discovery's new show Into t… https://t.co/wxEGZhLwtB 2 hours ago

BoskyKhanna

Bosky Khanna Popular actor @rajinikanth bruised while shooting with @BearGrylls for @Manvswild_ in #BandipurTigerReserve on Tues… https://t.co/W2FjALtol8 2 hours ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India Rajinikanth Gets Injured During ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls https://t.co/RAv37oLrKb #Rajnikanth #BearGrylls 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show [Video]After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be featured on 'Man vs Wild'.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News [Video]Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News

INDIA SUMMONS PAK DIPLOMAT, PROTESTS HINDU WOMAN'S KIDNAPPING: SOURCES, BCCI: PCB WELCOME TO HOST ASIA CUP. GOVERNOR DRIVEN OUT OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY EVENT FOR ABHIJIT BANERJEE, AFTER PRASHANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.