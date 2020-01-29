Global  

Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work

Badminton star Saina Nehwal joined BJP.

Saina has won numerous international titles.

The Badminton star lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saina has been inducted into BJP ahead of Delhi polls.
