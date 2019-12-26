Global  

'No difference between Pak & Indian Army': Activist Tapan Bose sparks controversy

'No difference between Pak & Indian Army': Activist Tapan Bose sparks controversy

'No difference between Pak & Indian Army': Activist Tapan Bose sparks controversy

Filmmaker and activist Tapan Bose took part in the anti-CAA/NRC protest at Jantar Mantar.

Bose sparked a controversy by saying Pakistan Army and Indian Army have no difference.
