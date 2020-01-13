Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'both blacked out' during intense row 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:03s - Published Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'both blacked out' during intense row Kristen Bell says she and her husband Dax Shepard "both blacked out" during an intense row over household chores, and she described the fight as "top of the lungs screaming".

