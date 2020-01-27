Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:41s - Published Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths.

