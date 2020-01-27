Global  

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths.
Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak



France planning to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

Paris [France], Jan 27 (ANI): After the United States and Japan, France is also planning to evacuate...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters


China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicentre of a new virus...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



yunusabt

¥unusa boto RT @Reuters: The United States and Japan flew citizens out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak, as the deat… 3 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens from China as virus spreads: The United States and Japan flew citi… https://t.co/q62lZEKCIa 40 minutes ago


Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak [Video]Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

Plane Arrives In Alaska, Scheduled To Arrive At March Air Reserve Base Wednesday Morning [Video]Plane Arrives In Alaska, Scheduled To Arrive At March Air Reserve Base Wednesday Morning

A plane carrying more than 100 United States citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak — is scheduled to arrive at March Air Reserve Base Wednesday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:54Published

