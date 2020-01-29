Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor

‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor

JDU leader Ajay Alok has launched a stinging attack on JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor.

He said that Prashant Kishor is like a coronavirus who will cause harm to any party he is associated with.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chirpy175

Chirpy17 RT @moneycontrolcom: Former JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok today said that #PrashantKishor isn't a trustworthy person, saying "We're happy th… 5 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Former JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok today said that #PrashantKishor isn't a trustworthy person, saying "We're happy… https://t.co/SgerDXFhlT 1 hour ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH ‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader takes jibe at Prashant Kishor https://t.co/IR9oYV6Oq4 https://t.co/lKzsmQEv03 2 hours ago

HariomS24574474

Hariom Sharma RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | JDU leader @alok_ajay hits out at @PrashantKishor; calls him Coronavirus. 'We're happy that the Coronavirus is l… 4 hours ago

MMMPAWAN

PAWAN SINGH #PrashantKishor is #coronavirus, happy that he is leaving: Janata Dal (United) leader https://t.co/RJt1sbO8GU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.