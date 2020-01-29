‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:40s - Published ‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor JDU leader Ajay Alok has launched a stinging attack on JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor. He said that Prashant Kishor is like a coronavirus who will cause harm to any party he is associated with. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chirpy17 RT @moneycontrolcom: Former JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok today said that #PrashantKishor isn't a trustworthy person, saying "We're happy th… 5 minutes ago moneycontrol Former JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok today said that #PrashantKishor isn't a trustworthy person, saying "We're happy… https://t.co/SgerDXFhlT 1 hour ago RAJESH RAJESH ‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader takes jibe at Prashant Kishor https://t.co/IR9oYV6Oq4 https://t.co/lKzsmQEv03 2 hours ago Hariom Sharma RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | JDU leader @alok_ajay hits out at @PrashantKishor; calls him Coronavirus. 'We're happy that the Coronavirus is l… 4 hours ago PAWAN SINGH #PrashantKishor is #coronavirus, happy that he is leaving: Janata Dal (United) leader https://t.co/RJt1sbO8GU 4 hours ago