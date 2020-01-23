Global  

Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s
Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical

Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical

Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, is in critical condition this morning after an apparent suicide attempt.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Fotis Dulos ordered to strict home confinement after taking items from estranged wife's memorial

A Connecticut judge on Thursday warned Fotis Dulos, charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer...
FOXNews.com - Published


Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life [Video]Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life

Doctors are trying to save Fotis Dulos after he apparently attempted suicide Tuesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published

Conn. Man Charged With Murdering Wife May Have Attempted Suicide [Video]Conn. Man Charged With Murdering Wife May Have Attempted Suicide

Fotis Dulos was found when officers went to his house in Farmington. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:14Published

