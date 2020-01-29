Global  

TCC faculty to attend Senate Impeachment trial

UNFOLD IN WASHINGTON, D-C.AS THE SENATE IMPEACHMENTTRIAL CONTINUES.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S ASHLEYWHEELER IS LIVE AT THE TULSAAIRPORT, AFTER TALKING TOONE OF THE PROFESSORS AHEADOF TODAY'S TRIAL.

ASHLEY?CORI..

TRAVIS..

ALL THREEFACULTY MEMBERS FLEW OUT OFHERE YESTERDAY AFTER CLASS..AND TODAY WILL GET A FIRSTHAND LOOK ATTHE INNER WORKINGS OF OURGOVERNMENT DURING THEPROCEEDINGS.ASSISTANT PROFESSOR SYDNEEPOCKRUS IS ONE OF THREEFACULTY MEMBERS FROM T-C-CGETTING A CHANCE TO SIT INON THE IMPEACHMENT TRIALSFROM THE SENATE GALLERY..

ACOURTESY OF OKLAHOMA SENATORJAMES LANKFORD.

POCKRUS..

APOLITICIAL SCIENCEPROFESSOR..

REMEMBERSWATCHING CLINTON'S TRIALS ASSHE WAS PREPARING FOR GRADSCHOOL..

SHE SAYS SHE'SEXCITED ABOUT THE RAREOPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE ITIN PERSON.

AND HOPESWATCHING THE TRIAL PLAY OUTLIVE WILL BE BENEFICIAL TOHOW SHE TEACHES HERSTUDENTS.Sydnee Pockrus/PoliticalScience Asst.

Professor: "Ihave a class of 30 and noneof them are politicalscience majors.

I thinkmaybe one.

So trying todemonstrate to them and putit on their level and makeit count and make it relatecertainly, it's achallenge."POCKRUS' STUDENTS AREREADING THROUGH THE ENTIREDECLARATIONOF INDEPENDENCE AND GOINGOVER THE CONSTITUTION.SHE HOPES THIS WILL HELPTHEM BETTER UNDERSTAND THEDECISIONS OUR GOVERNMENTMAKES.ALL THREE ARE EXPECTED TOFLY BACK TOMORROW..

ANDSHARE THEIR KNOWLEDGE WITHTHEIR STUDENTS BACK IN THECLASSROOM.

IN TULSA, ASHLEYWHEELER 2WFY.AND ANOTHER OKLAHOMA




