Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58

Christiane Cordero reports on the death of the legendary Vikings defensive end (2:21).

WCCO This Morning -- Jan.

29, 2020
Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies at 58 following battle with brain cancer

Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who sits fifth on the NFL's all-time sacks list, has died...
mnvikingsfcnm

mnvikingsfanclubofnm Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58 https://t.co/wDxlC32PO7 8 minutes ago

SeawrightSays

Norman Seawright III, irrational optimist SPORTS HEADLINE: "Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58" https://t.co/3Fv9Q3IgUm #WCCO 27 minutes ago

thetillshow

Till Odinson RT @permmiller: Another Former PITT Teammate Gone Too Soon. Chris Doleman, Viking Hall of famer has passed. He’s preceded by Craig Heyward… 28 minutes ago

permmiller

Ed Miller Another Former PITT Teammate Gone Too Soon. Chris Doleman, Viking Hall of famer has passed. He’s preceded by Craig… https://t.co/xVEcNNAGW5 2 hours ago


Former Pitt Star Chris Doleman Dies At Age 58 [Video]Former Pitt Star Chris Doleman Dies At Age 58

After a two-year battle with brain cancer, former Pitt Football defensive end Chris Doleman has died at age 58.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published

