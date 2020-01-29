Global  

Coronavirus possibly makes its way into Indiana

Coronavirus possibly makes its way into Indiana

Coronavirus possibly makes its way into Indiana

Someone possibly infected with coronavirus may have brought the disease into Indiana.
Coronavirus possibly makes its way into Indiana

Into indiana.

Health officials in porter county say they have identified someone traveling through the area as potentially being infected.

Porter county is about 75 miles north of lafayette.

At this time, however, it's not confirmed if the person has the disease.

They're waiting in isolation right now as the c-d-c runs tests to confirm or deny the diagnosis.

The c-d-c recommends washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with sick people and not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands to help prevent getting sick.

The disease first broke out in china.

And nearly 135 purdue university students call the place where coronavirus originated home.

With so many students from wuhan, the university's public health emergency planning committee is actively monitoring the virus' status.

There are zero reported cases locally at this time, but health leaders have an emergency plan in place.

Students and faculty who use the university's student health services will be asked if they've traveled through china within the past 14- days.

If they show signs of the coronavirus infection, they'll be placed in isolation for further evaluation.

From there, they could be taken to a hospital for further care.

The risk here in west lafayette, lafayette is minimal, if not almost nil.

The common flu is much more of an issue for us right here, right now.

We are very well on top of it and we're very monitor and follow the guidlines from the cdc.

The university ranks fourth in the nation for international student population.

Head to our website wlfi dot com to hear from one student from china on how other chinese students are helping their loved ones back home.

Former tippecanoe county sheriff barry richard is




