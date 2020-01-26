Global  

Woman dies during cake-eating contest on Australia Day

Woman dies during cake-eating contest on Australia Day

Woman dies during cake-eating contest on Australia Day

HERVEY BAY, AUSTRALIA — A woman inhaling cakes during a contest commemorating Australia Day is unfortunately no longer around after eating it.

According to the New York Daily News, the idea was to cram as many small cakes known as lamingtons—traditional sponge cake covered in coconut-dusted chocolate—down as possible in an allotted time.

News.com.au reports that the unidentified 60-year-old woman was among a whole bunch of contestants at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, Queensland on Sunday, January 26.

Local news showed cell phone video of rows and rows of people ramming down pies and lamingtons as fast as humanly possible.

Glasses of agua are next to each person to help wash down the desserts.

According to witnesses, the woman was inhaling the cakes at breakneck speed around 2 p.m.

That's when some people in attendance said she looked like she choked on some cake, which caused her to have a seizure.

According to News.com.au, pub workers immediately jumped in and started giving the woman CPR.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and took over.

This went on for about 30 minutes.

She was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced not living.
