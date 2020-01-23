Global  

Chinese man spotted covering his head with plastic bottle at train station during coronavirus outbreak

A man was spotted covering his head with a plastic oil bottle at a train station during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed in the city of Weifang in eastern China's Shandong Province on January 26, shows a man walking into the train station with a face mask and a large plastic bottle covering his head.

The filmer was heard saying: "This brother, well done!

The protection is great!

Awesome!" According to reports, 6086 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 132 have been killed.
