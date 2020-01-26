Global  

Kobe Bryant 'to be honoured at Oscars'

Kobe Bryant 'to be honoured at Oscars'

Kobe Bryant 'to be honoured at Oscars'

The Academy Awards are reportedly going to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the Oscars ceremony on on February 9.
