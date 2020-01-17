Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph in assembly, says disagree but will honour CM's wish 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:08s - Published Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph in assembly, says disagree but will honour CM's wish KERALA GUV READS PARAGRAPH AGAINST CITIZENSHIP ACT IN ASSEMBLY, KERALA GOVERNOR SAYS WILL READ THIS PARAGRAPH BECAUSE THE CM WANTS ME TO READ THIS, KERALA GOVERNOR SAYS I DISAGREE WIITH THE GUV BUT WILL HONOUR HIS WISH, UDF MLAs BOYCOTT KERALA GUV'S ADDRESS IN THE ASSEMBLY, KERALA GOVERNOR'S UNUSUAL MID-SPEECH CAA DISCLAIMER