Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph in assembly, says disagree but will honour CM's wish

Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph in assembly, says disagree but will honour CM's wish

Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph in assembly, says disagree but will honour CM's wish

KERALA GUV READS PARAGRAPH AGAINST CITIZENSHIP ACT IN ASSEMBLY, KERALA GOVERNOR SAYS WILL READ THIS PARAGRAPH BECAUSE THE CM WANTS ME TO READ THIS, KERALA GOVERNOR SAYS I DISAGREE WIITH THE GUV BUT WILL HONOUR HIS WISH, UDF MLAs BOYCOTT KERALA GUV'S ADDRESS IN THE ASSEMBLY, KERALA GOVERNOR'S UNUSUAL MID-SPEECH CAA DISCLAIMER
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read out an anti-CAA paragraph during his policy address of the state government in the Kerala Assembly.

