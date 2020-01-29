CBS4 This Morning Headlines 1/29



Recent related videos from verified sources Digital Brief: Jan. 29, 2019 (AM) Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:45Published 7 minutes ago Eye On The Day 1/29 Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: the impeachment trial moves into the questioning phase, increased concerns over the coronavirus, and a new privacy feature from Facebook. Would.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19Published 25 minutes ago