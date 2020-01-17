Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot among Oscars presenters

Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo , Gal Gadot and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters at next month's Academy Awards.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gal Gadot calms daughters with meditation apps Gal Gadot relies on meditation apps to help her young daughters fall asleep at night. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago Gal Gadot uses meditation apps to get kids to sleep Gal Gadot uses meditation apps to get kids to sleep She has daughters Alma and Maya with her husband Yaron Varsano, and has said the youngsters go to sleep every night with the help of a meditation.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06Published 2 weeks ago