Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal's Murshidabad: 2 dead in firing, 3 injured | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal's Murshidabad: 2 dead in firing, 3 injured | Oneindia News

Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal's Murshidabad: 2 dead in firing, 3 injured | Oneindia News

CABINET APPROVES RAISING OF UPPER LIMIT FOR PERMITTING ABORTIONS TO 24 WEEKS , FIRING, BOMBS HURLED AT ANTI-CAA PROTEST IN WEST BENGAL'S MURSHIDABAD, POLL BODY CRACKS WHIP ON BJP'S ANURAG THAKUR & PARVESH VERMA, BADMINTON CHAMPION SAINA NEHWAL JOINS BJP, HIGH DRAMA IN KERALA ASSEMBLY, UDF MLAS PROTEST AGAINST KERALA GUV, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS OVER NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' FEB 1 HANGING,, AFTER HARDEEP PURI URGES, 3 AIRLINES BAN COMEDIAN KUNAL KAMRA FROM FLYING, AND OTHER NEWS
Watch: Man brandishes gun at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site [Video]Watch: Man brandishes gun at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site

A man brandished a gun at the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published

Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News [Video]Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News

INDIA SUMMONS PAK DIPLOMAT, PROTESTS HINDU WOMAN'S KIDNAPPING: SOURCES, BCCI: PCB WELCOME TO HOST ASIA CUP. GOVERNOR DRIVEN OUT OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY EVENT FOR ABHIJIT BANERJEE, AFTER PRASHANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

