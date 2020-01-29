Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Repetition!' Corbyn and PM pay tribute to Nicholas Parsons

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
'Repetition!' Corbyn and PM pay tribute to Nicholas Parsons

'Repetition!' Corbyn and PM pay tribute to Nicholas Parsons

Jeremy Corbyn opened his appearance at PMQs on Wednesday by paying tribute to veteran broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who died on Tuesday aged 96.

The Labour leader said: "This Friday the UK will be leaving the European Union," to which a Conservative backbencher shouted "repetition", in reference to the BBC Radio 4 programme 'Just A Minute' which Mr Parsons presented.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded by saying: "I think we should all avoid hesitation, deviation or repetition in this House." Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.