'Repetition!' Corbyn and PM pay tribute to Nicholas Parsons

Jeremy Corbyn opened his appearance at PMQs on Wednesday by paying tribute to veteran broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who died on Tuesday aged 96.

The Labour leader said: "This Friday the UK will be leaving the European Union," to which a Conservative backbencher shouted "repetition", in reference to the BBC Radio 4 programme 'Just A Minute' which Mr Parsons presented.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded by saying: "I think we should all avoid hesitation, deviation or repetition in this House." Report by Jonesia.

