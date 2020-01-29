Saving a Stranded Baby Turtle

Occurred on January 25, 2020 / Brampton Beach, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "Went to the beach with the family and then went to let the kids play in the playground for a while and then we were just about to leave and my sister spotted the baby turtle in a corner where we were sitting not moving at all so my nephew picked it up.

It looked like it had no life in it so he put it under the tap to give it some water and it came alive and was flapping its flippers like crazy.

We took it down to the beach and released it back where it belonged.

Later we found out that the breeding season was three months ago so we got in touch with a person who knows the local ranger and they were going back where we found this little guy to see if there were any more."