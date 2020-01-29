Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Bush

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Bush

Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Bush

Occurred on January 22, 2020 / South Coast, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I’m a member of the RFS Tomerong brigade.

I am a heavy plant contractor working on the Currowan fire from the 28th of November.

Working with the RFS fire line felling crew, felling dangerous trees.

We have seen wildlife during this time but nothing like this.

A mother and baby wombat.

This made our day, our week.

There is food and water drops in this area.

We have had 60mm of rain since the fire jumped the Shoalhaven river 15 days prior to this footage.

The grass is growing back and the creek is flowing which is within 30 meters from where they were spotted."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pigeontoedpanda

🐤🥭🌿🦥🧊(🌹) RT @PaulDeCristofo4: #Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Australian Bush. https://t.co/tSBOcx4EQ0 @ViralHog https://t.co/z24ow2AII4 47 minutes ago

PaulDeCristofo4

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? 🌹 #Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Australian Bush. https://t.co/tSBOcx4EQ0 @ViralHog https://t.co/z24ow2AII4 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.