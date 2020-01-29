Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Bush

Occurred on January 22, 2020 / South Coast, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I’m a member of the RFS Tomerong brigade.

I am a heavy plant contractor working on the Currowan fire from the 28th of November.

Working with the RFS fire line felling crew, felling dangerous trees.

We have seen wildlife during this time but nothing like this.

A mother and baby wombat.

This made our day, our week.

There is food and water drops in this area.

We have had 60mm of rain since the fire jumped the Shoalhaven river 15 days prior to this footage.

The grass is growing back and the creek is flowing which is within 30 meters from where they were spotted."