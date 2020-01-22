Global  

Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply

Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply

Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply

The death toll from a new coronavirus in China passed 130 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases.

It&apos;s now infected more people in China than a deadly outbreak of SARS in 2003 that went on to kill nearly 800 people worldwide.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
