Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Snoop Dogg wants to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Snoop Dogg wants to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg wants to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and others are supporting a petition to change the NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant following his tragic death over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Snoop Dogg Shares His Mom's Text Following Kobe Bryant's Death

In related news, *Snoop Dogg* and several other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz...
AceShowbiz - Published

Usher, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg Calling for NBA to Change Logo in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Celebrities have also signed an online petition that aims to replace the current logo featuring Jerry...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets [Video]The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' can now be viewed free online [Video]Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' can now be viewed free online

Following news of his tragic death on Sunday, Bryant's studio (Granity Studio) made the film free to view online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.