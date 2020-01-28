Snoop Dogg wants to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published Snoop Dogg wants to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and others are supporting a petition to change the NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant following his tragic death over the weekend.

