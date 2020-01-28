Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea

Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea

Hailey Bieber apparently asked her parents to tell her if they thought she was "doing something crazy" by marrying Justin Bieber.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hailey Bieber had to call parents to ask if being with Justin Bieber was a 'bad idea'

'I said this is the time you need to stop me from doing something crazy,' recalls model
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PanchalAnshik

_anshik_panchal_ RT @iHeartRadio: “In my heart, I knew this is what I wanted to do.” - @haileybieber ❤️ https://t.co/zLwtyaLHU1 46 minutes ago

4MIN_name

Виктор Фомин I just posted "Hailey Baldwin asked her parents to stop her marrying Justin Bieber" on Reddit https://t.co/JRVllxnqFU 3 hours ago

wlv_eradioman

Myles Moore Alexand #RT @ElvisDuranShow: #HaileyBaldwin Asked Her Parents To Stop Her From Marrying #JustinBieber...😱… https://t.co/6XNf9WuLcy 4 hours ago

1027kj103

KJ103 Hailey Baldwin revealed she had some doubts before tying the knot. 👀 https://t.co/1BWtVfaKO3 5 hours ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Hailey Bieber Asked Her Parents If Marrying Justin Bieber Was 'Crazy' Hailey Bieber called her parents and asked… https://t.co/KgMJUrPdCs 5 hours ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea https://t.co/skhZe58dGj #musicnews 5 hours ago

cosmo_ph

Cosmopolitan PH Hailey Baldwin Asked Her Parents To Tell Her If Being With Justin Bieber Was A 'Bad Idea' https://t.co/x6j9KcIz3G 9 hours ago

justinbiebershi

justin bieber eyes Hailey Baldwin asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was 'crazy' - INSIDER https://t.co/EDJlpqTAaN https://t.co/dRdsWoqs7k 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents [Video]Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents. Hailey said:&quot;This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.