Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea Hailey Bieber apparently asked her parents to tell her if they thought she was "doing something crazy" by marrying Justin Bieber.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Hailey Bieber had to call parents to ask if being with Justin Bieber was a 'bad idea' 'I said this is the time you need to stop me from doing something crazy,' recalls model

Independent - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this _anshik_panchal_ RT @iHeartRadio: “In my heart, I knew this is what I wanted to do.” - @haileybieber ❤️ https://t.co/zLwtyaLHU1 46 minutes ago Виктор Фомин I just posted "Hailey Baldwin asked her parents to stop her marrying Justin Bieber" on Reddit https://t.co/JRVllxnqFU 3 hours ago Myles Moore Alexand #RT @ElvisDuranShow: #HaileyBaldwin Asked Her Parents To Stop Her From Marrying #JustinBieber...😱… https://t.co/6XNf9WuLcy 4 hours ago KJ103 Hailey Baldwin revealed she had some doubts before tying the knot. 👀 https://t.co/1BWtVfaKO3 5 hours ago Luca Forzin Hailey Bieber Asked Her Parents If Marrying Justin Bieber Was 'Crazy' Hailey Bieber called her parents and asked… https://t.co/KgMJUrPdCs 5 hours ago Music news From Music News - Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea https://t.co/skhZe58dGj #musicnews 5 hours ago Cosmopolitan PH Hailey Baldwin Asked Her Parents To Tell Her If Being With Justin Bieber Was A 'Bad Idea' https://t.co/x6j9KcIz3G 9 hours ago justin bieber eyes Hailey Baldwin asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was 'crazy' - INSIDER https://t.co/EDJlpqTAaN https://t.co/dRdsWoqs7k 11 hours ago