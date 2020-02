Fan has been waiting to thank Patrick Mahomes 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:50s - Published Fan has been waiting to thank Patrick Mahomes A Kansas City Chiefs fan has been waiting years to thank Patrick Mahomes for a kind deed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fan has been waiting to thank Patrick Mahomes ONE KANSAS CITY CHIEFSFAN HAS BEEN WAITING 2YEARS TO THANK PATRICKMAHOMES.DURING MAHOMES"ROOKIE SEASON " THEQUARTERBACK STOPPEDTO EAT AT A CHIPOTLE INK-C.THE MANAGER GAVE HIM ACOUPLE FREE BURRITOCOUPONS.TEN MINUTES LATER "MAHOMES CAME BACK INWITH FREE TICKETS TO AGAME " PLUS RKING.WE CAUGHT UP WITH THEMANAGER.Vlad Orlik/Chiefs fanSTook the time to go out tohis caror where ever he was and comesback with Chiefs tickets andparkingpasses and I got to take myfamilythere, it was a surreal moment,I wasshaking at the time. He wasn'tthePatrick Mahomes we know oftoday,he was still the rookie. But Iknew hewas the guy.AND VLAD IS RAISING HISSON AS A CHIEFS FAN.THE PAIR STOPPED BY THEA-F-C CHAMPS SIGN ATUNION STATION THISWEEK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Craig Faidley Thank you Patrick I have been waiting 44 years for my team to win the super bowl . I love the Chiefs. Cant wait fo… https://t.co/4Cr4nDI1ZB 6 days ago Shawn Duncan @PatrickMahomes That’s ok Patrick! Just got my Lombardi! Thank you man- been waiting all 48 years of my life for th… https://t.co/qGpFzOikX3 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Boy Asks about Superbowl Post Surgery Occurred on February 2, 2020 / Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "On Super Bowl Sunday, my 12 yr old son fell down 6-7 stairs backwards and broke his arm severely in 2 spots (ulna &.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:52Published 5 days ago Man hits parking meter going for football Patrick Mahomes tossed "Well, Patrick Mahomes, if you're listening buddy, I'm a little bruised up and I just ask for a second chance that you throw that ball to me. I'm going to catch it this time. Congratulations on your.. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:04Published 2 weeks ago