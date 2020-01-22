Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

BA cancels China flights as airlines step up fight on virus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
BA cancels China flights as airlines step up fight on virus

BA cancels China flights as airlines step up fight on virus

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Francis Maguire reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BA cancels China flights as airlines step up fight on virus

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China.

It comes as British authorities warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com's website shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

Other airlines have also stepped up measures to protect crew and travellers.

Anyone flying with Taiwan's China Airlines will have to make do without hot meals, blankets and newspapers.

Thai Airways is also spray-disinfecting passenger cabins and the cockpit on all flights returning from China.

Thailand had 14 coronavirus cases as of early Wednesday - the second-worst hit country.

Surakit Rattanachan is a Thai Airways manager.

(SOUNDBITE)(Thai) VICE PRESIDENT AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE CENTRE, BKK BASE DEPARTMENT, SURAKIT RATTANACHAN, SAYING: "We have in-flight entertainment, which means the LCD screens are being touched all the time, and so we deep cleanse every flight before departure.

Thai Airways will not tolerate any harm towards passengers and aircraft safety." Singapore Airlines have allowed their crew to wear masks on flights.

Other airlines - like Finnair - have taken more drastic measures and cancelled some flights.

Cathay Pacific have also done the same.

A slowdown in travel would likely hurt the aviation industry.

The SARS outbreak in 2003 led to a 45% plunge in passenger demand in Asia.

The coronavirus has killed more than 130 in China as of early Wednesday.



Recent related news from verified sources

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and...
Reuters - Published

Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears

Airlines including United Airlines Holdings Inc said they were canceling some flights to China as...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •HinduSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesTerra Daily



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight [Video]Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights. Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new coronavirus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.