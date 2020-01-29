Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Super Bowl Snacking! Which Big Game Snacks Are The Most Popular In Each State?

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl Snacking! Which Big Game Snacks Are The Most Popular In Each State?

Super Bowl Snacking! Which Big Game Snacks Are The Most Popular In Each State?

All across America many people are getting ready to serve up some of their favorite snacks for the Super Bowl.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl Snacks By State [Video]Super Bowl Snacks By State

With Super Bowl 54 coming Sunday, fans nationwide are carefully planning their game day snacks.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published

Chiefs v 49ers: Super Bowl LIV in numbers [Video]Chiefs v 49ers: Super Bowl LIV in numbers

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (54) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2. Here's a look at the numbers behind the big game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.