Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sort of made Vancouver Island their home, after deciding to step back from their royal life.

And even though it’s not confirmed what city the couple will settle in, they’re gonna have to start thinking about schools for baby Archie.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Smiling Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Reunite With Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

The Duke of Sussex returns to the country after leaving for England to attend various meetings with...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSify


Meghan Markle warns media after over snatched park pictures as Prince Harry jets into Canada

The couple's new life abroad gets off to a bad start as photographers hide in bushes with long-lens...
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry [Video]The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada is expected to boost the fashion industry and put many local brands on the map thanks to the “Meghan Markle Effect.” Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published

Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes [Video]Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.