Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #NeenaGupta

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TopNewsStories5

Top News Stories Today 60-year-old Neena Gupta requests from Google after haircut: Google people, now write down my age… https://t.co/tP1zB4GkSc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.