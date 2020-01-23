Global  

Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus?

With the deadly coronavirus spreading throughout China, many are turning to face masks as a prevention, but how well do they work?

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage

Customers queue outside a pharmacy in Shanghai to buy face masks in bid to avoid new coronavirus.
BBC News - Published

China's mask makers cancel holidays, jack up wages as new virus spurs frenzied demand

Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for a national holiday, promising...
Reuters - Published


Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus? [Video]Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus?

As fears of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus rise around the globe, wary citizens are donning face masks as a preventative measure.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns According to Axios, businesses in New York and California are selling out of the medical items. Manhattan pharmacist, via 'NY Post' A..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

