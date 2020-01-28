Global  

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape case.
Washington Post Reinstates Reporter, Now Says Her Kobe Bryant Tweet Didn’t Violate Rules

Washington Post Reinstates Reporter, Now Says Her Kobe Bryant Tweet Didn’t Violate RulesThe Washington Post has walked back its decision to suspend reporter Felicia Sonmez after she tweeted...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyReuters


WaPo Reporter Wrongfully Suspended After Kobe Bryant’s Death Calls Out Paper’s Top Editor to Explain Decision

WaPo Reporter Wrongfully Suspended After Kobe Bryant’s Death Calls Out Paper’s Top Editor to Explain DecisionFelicia Sonmez, the Washington Post national political reporter suspended for tweets she posted...
Mediaite - Published


ryantimjohn

Tim John Ryan Washington Post Suspends Reporter for Tweet About Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation https://t.co/RQKbWWGvrL via @democracynow 4 minutes ago

UnadvisedO

Mrs. Ebenezer Scrooge RT @NBCNews: Washington Post reporter suspended after she tweeted an article about Kobe Bryant being accused of rape, shortly after news of… 5 minutes ago

gespenstmkII

Akai Ringo RT @democracynow: The Washington Post Suspends Reporter for Tweet About Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation https://t.co/BNEVALYLAu 22 minutes ago

DonTochillo

Tochillo La Roche ✊🏽 RT @abutler04: Washington Post suspends reporter after Bryant tweets https://t.co/91yg7XJjCG 2 hours ago

GobletShell

snowie tree cricket Washington Post suspends reporter after Bryant tweets #FeliciaSonmez sometimes we all just need to put aside our so… https://t.co/zsmpBGJNU2 2 hours ago

Tasha29072

Tasha2907 RT @thetimes: One of America’s leading newspapers suspended a reporter for reminding readers about the darkest episode in Kobe Bryant’s pas… 3 hours ago

tondi66

The bandit Washington Post suspends reporter after Bryant tweets https://t.co/Xoc7rO8sMS 3 hours ago

diogenes1421

diogenes Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant https://t.co/TLGHFWVu3B 4 hours ago


RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant [Video]RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Credit: KIMTPublished

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties [Video]Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Credit: WTHIPublished

